Adobe Photoshop can now identify 'shopped images

In a video example (above), Adobe demonstrated a composite image created using someone’s face keyed over a stock photo. Using the attribution tool, Photoshop could automatically tag it with the original photographer’s credit, the creator who produced the composite and the exact editing activities used — in this case, an AI assist for the key, imported assets and a transformation. However, Adobe noted that the feature can be turned off altogether, so it can only track authentic content if creators want that.

Images exported to Behance show the same information, including the app used. If you want to see more information, you can get a full report from Adobe’s new website (verify.contentauthenticity.org), and even see a split-screen showing the original stock photo versus the final composite image.

The tool only works for images, but Adobe and its partners plan to eventually expand it for other types of media, including video — something that could help weed out deepfakes. For now, it’s still in the testing phase and would require wide adoption by publishers, artists and even rivals to Photoshop before it could become useful. However, Adobe called the launch of the prototype tool in Photoshop a “huge leap forward” for the technology. It will be available to select customers in Photoshop and Behance via a beta release in the coming weeks.