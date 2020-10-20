Adobe Photoshop can now identify 'shopped images

Adobe has unveiled a new attribution tool for Photoshop that will help consumers better understand the authenticity of images while giving proper credit to creators. Part of Adobe’s open source Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), the prototype feature will allow creators to add their name, location and edit history to photos, among other tags. That will create what Adobe calls a “tamper evident” paper trail for an image, allowing users to identify authentic versus deepfake images and even see how they were created.
Adobe first launched CAI with Twitter and the New York Times in the wake of numerous instances of fake and altered images. Since then, Adobe has collaborated with its launch partners, along with Microsoft, the BBC, Qualcomm and others to create the prototype tool.