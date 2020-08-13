Photoshop's upcoming tagging system will help identify edited images

Last year, with help from The New York Times and Twitter, Adobe started working on the Content Authenticity Initiative, an attempt to cut down on the number of altered images that circulate online. Adobe said the technology would use metadata tagging and cryptography to help the public properly attribute and verify the authenticity of images, videos and other content. That tech will soon get its first test.
In a recent whitepaper, the company said it will ship a preview version of Photoshop that includes the technology later this year. It also plans to integrate it into Behance, its social media network for creative professionals. Photoshop will add tags to images users create that will provide insights about their origins. Those tags may tell you who the original photographer of an image was, as well as when and where they took the photograph. Those details will be cryptographically signed to vouch for their authenticity.