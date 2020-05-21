Adult Swim is bringing back Netflix's 'Tuca & Bertie' in 2021 

After it was canceled far too soon by Netflix, Adult Swim is bringing back Tuca & Bertie. The adult animated series will return in 2021 with a 10-episode second season.

HAPPY FRIDAY :)))))))))))))))))))))))) TUCA & BERTIE IS COMING BACK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/PoOlzGMd4n — Lisa Hanawalt (@lisadraws) May 22, 2020

The main voice cast, including Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, are all returning to reprise their roles, and Adult Swim says it has the option to order more episodes following the second season. The first season of Tuca & Bertie premiered in May 2019. Despite a wealth of critical acclaim, Netflix decided not to renew the show in July. At the time, the show's creator, BoJack Horseman co-producer Lisa Hanawalt, said that Tuca & Bertie had been slowly building an audience, but suggested that wasn't a factor in Netflix's decision.