Nintendo delays 'Advance Wars' remake to spring 2022

The company says it needs more time to fine tune gameplay.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|10.22.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
October 22nd, 2021
In this article: nintendo , news, gaming, advance wars, nintendo switch, nintendo, advanced wars 1+2, video games
Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp
Nintendo

Nintendo has delayed Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. The company will release the remake in spring 2022 instead of December 3rd, 2021, as previously announced. "The game just needs a little more time for fine tuning," it said of the delay.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

Nintendo first announced the Switch title back at its E3 Direct back in June. The remake will bundle together "reimagined" versions of Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising. The two games, long considered classics of the turn-based tactical strategy genre, first came out on the Game Boy Advance in 2001 and 2003. Intelligent Systems, best known for its work on the Fire Emblem franchise, was the lead developer on both titles.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget