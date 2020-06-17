'DeepFaceDrawing' AI can turn simple sketches into detailed photo portraits

Researchers have found a way to turn simple line drawings into photo-realistic facial images. Developed by a team at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, DeepFaceDrawing uses artificial intelligence to help “users with little training in drawing to produce high-quality images from rough or even incomplete freehand sketches.”
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen tech like this (remember the horrifying results of Pix2Pix’s autofill tool?), but it is certainly the most advanced to date, and it doesn’t require the same level of detail in source sketches as previous iterations have. It works largely through probability — instead of requiring detailed eyelid or lip shapes, for example, the software refers to a database of faces and facial components, and considers how each facial element works with each other. Eyes, nose, mouth, face shape and hair type are all considered separately, and then assembled into a single image.