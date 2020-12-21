AI gauges the mental health of cancer patients through eye movements

Good mental health is important, and early research suggests AI might help diagnose that health for people who are under a particularly heavy strain. Scientists have developed a combination of deep learning algorithms that use eye tracking to gauge the mental health of cancer patients after surgery. Ideally, this would help spot patients likely to be suffering from anxiety or depression when a human can’t perform an initial psychological assessment.

The system uses a mix of a convolutional neural network and long short-term memory algorithms to study the eye movements of patients wearing tracking glasses (in this case, Tobii Pro 2 glasses) while they contemplate artwork. The AI used the gaze and pupil position data from those glasses to determine how likely someone was to raise concerns on established hope, anxiety and mental wellbeing questionnaires they would fill out later.