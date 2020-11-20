T-Mobile activates 988 for emergency mental health services

T-Mobile customers can now call 988 to access free emergency mental health services. It added support for the number more than 18 months ahead of the deadline that the Federal Communications Commission set for providers to do so.

In July, the FCC voted to designate 988 as the three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It gave phone service providers until July 2022 to ensure they direct all 988 calls to the NSPL. It should be easier to remember than the NSPL's ten-digit number. You can also contact the lifeline by calling 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK) or using online chats.