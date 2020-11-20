Latest in Gear

Image credit: fizkes via Getty Images

T-Mobile activates 988 for emergency mental health services

Providers have until 2022 to add support for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
55m ago
fizkes via Getty Images

T-Mobile customers can now call 988 to access free emergency mental health services. It added support for the number more than 18 months ahead of the deadline that the Federal Communications Commission set for providers to do so. 

In July, the FCC voted to designate 988 as the three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It gave phone service providers until July 2022 to ensure they direct all 988 calls to the NSPL. It should be easier to remember than the NSPL's ten-digit number. You can also contact the lifeline by calling 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK) or using online chats.

The 988 service will connect callers to the NSPL's network of around 180 local- and state-funded crisis centers across the US for free mental health support. However, there's no option to text the number. If you try to do that, T-Mobile will send you a bounce-back message that advises you to call instead.

T-Mobile says it's the first major provider to add support for the three-digit number. Engadget has contacted AT&T and Verizon (Engadget's parent company) for details on their 988 rollout plans.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

In this article: 988, t-mobile, federal communications commission, verizon, at&t, national suicide prevention lifeline, fcc, news, gear, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
