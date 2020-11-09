Latest in Gear

T-Mobile expands LTE home internet to over 130 more cities

You'll still have to wait for 5G, though.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
11m ago
T-Mobile’s home internet trial has come a long way from 2019, or even earlier this year. The carrier has rolled out the LTE-based service to over 130 extra cities spread around the states of Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin. As before, the $50 service doesn’t include data caps or rental fees, and you install it yourself.

The expansion covers more than a few well-known metropolitan centers on top of smaller locations, including the Detroit area, Cleveland, Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Pittsburgh and Sioux Falls.

This rollout is still considered a pilot. And you’ll have to be patient for 5G — T-Mobile said the lower latency, higher speed version remains “in the works.” Even so, this could be important if you either can’t get conventional wired service or are tired of existing providers. It may be particularly helpful in rural areas where large telcos are sometimes reluctant to wire neighborhoods.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

