T-Mobile expands LTE home internet to over 130 more cities

T-Mobile’s home internet trial has come a long way from 2019, or even earlier this year. The carrier has rolled out the LTE-based service to over 130 extra cities spread around the states of Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin. As before, the $50 service doesn’t include data caps or rental fees, and you install it yourself.

The expansion covers more than a few well-known metropolitan centers on top of smaller locations, including the Detroit area, Cleveland, Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Pittsburgh and Sioux Falls.