FCC to vote on designating ‘988’ as national suicide prevention hotline number

Americans are one step closer to dialing just three digits for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number. The FCC will vote on changing the hotline’s dialing code to “988,” Chairman Ajit Pai announced Tuesday. A vote is scheduled for July 16, though the FCC tweeted that the transition could take up to two years.
The hotline provides “24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals,” according to its website. It can currently be reached by dialing the 10-digit number 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).