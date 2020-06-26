AI robot 'Erica' will star in $70 million sci-fi movie 'b'

Robots are likely to replace a lot of jobs in the future, but these roles are generally well-suited to automation. For some jobs — particularly creative professions — it’ll be much harder to simply swap in a digital employee. But as a forthcoming feature film proves, it won’t be impossible. According to Hollywood Reporter, science-fiction movie b will be the first to rely on an artificially intelligent actor.
Meet Erica (pictured above), a humanoid robot that will take center stage in Life Productions’ $70 million picture, which tells the tale of a scientist tasked with creating perfect human DNA. Inevitably, things go wrong and his creation, Erica, is forced to flee the lab with his help. The story aligns well with Erica’s real-world origin story — her creators, Japanese scientists Hiroshi Ishiguro and Kohei Ogawa — designed her to study human-computer interaction, with Ishiguro even creating an android version of his own daughter in the past.