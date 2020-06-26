AI robot 'Erica' will star in $70 million sci-fi movie 'b'

It was up to Ishiguro and Ogawa to “teach” Erica how to act, which they did by applying the principles of method acting to artificial intelligence. Speaking to Hollywood Reporter, the film’s visual effects supervisor and producer Sam Khoze, explained, “In other methods of acting, actors involve their own life experiences in the role. But Erica has no life experiences. She was created from scratch to play the role. We had to simulate her motions and emotions through one-on-one sessions, such as controlling the speed of her movements, talking through her feelings and coaching character development and body language.”

Erica was originally meant to make her silver screen debut in another film, slated for direction by American History X’s Tony Kaye, but scheduling conflicts meant the project was dropped. As yet there’s no director attached to b, nor have there been any human co-stars announced, but the producers already have some footage under their belts. They anticipate the rest will be shot in June 2021.

This isn’t the first time movie studios have gotten creative with their casting. Carrie Fisher made an appearance in The Rise of Skywalker thanks to some pretty advanced VFX, while the forthcoming Finding Jack posthumously cast James Dean in a major supporting role thanks to CGI. As much of Hollywood is in limbo due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Erica demonstrates that its superstars can probably be replaced more easily than it thought.