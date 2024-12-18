OpenAI brings ChatGPT to WhatsApp

ChatGPT is now available on WhatsApp. Starting today, if you add 1 (800) CHAT-GPT to your contacts — that's 1 (800) 242-8478 — you can start using the chatbot over Meta's messaging app. In this iteration, ChatGPT is limited to text-only input, so there's no Advanced Voice Mode or visual input on offer, but you still get all the smarts of the o1-mini model.

What's more, over WhatsApp ChatGPT is available everywhere OpenAI offers its chatbot, with no account necessary. OpenAI is working on a way to authenticate existing users over WhatApp, though the company did not share a timeline for when that feature might launch. It's worth noting Meta offers its own chatbot in WhatsApp.

Separately, OpenAI is launching a ChatGPT hotline in the US. Once again, the number for that is 1 (800) 242-8478. As can probably imagine, the toll-free number works with any phone, be it a smartphone or old flip phone. OpenAI will offer 15 minutes of free ChatGPT usage through the hotline, though you can log into your account to get more time.

"We're only just getting started on making ChatGPT more accessible to everyone," said Kevin Weil, chief product officer at OpenAI, during the company's most recent 12 Days of OpenAI livestream. According to Weil, the two features were born from a recent hack week the company held. Other recent livestreams have seen OpenAI make ChatGPT Search available to all free users and bring its Sora video generation out of private preview.