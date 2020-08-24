'Airplane Mode' will let you relive the monotony of economy class this fall

If you spend any time at all on social media, you may have seen how much people have fallen in love with Microsoft’s latest Flight Simulator release. And it’s easy to see why. Not only is it a well-made title, accidental 212-story monolith and all, but it came at just the right time with so many people unable to fly due to the pandemic. But let’s say you miss some of the more prosaic aspects of flying, the simulator you want to play, Airplane Mode, is coming out this fall on PC and Mac (via Eurogamer).
The objective of Airplane Mode is to survive all six hours of a long-haul flight from New York City to Reykjavik in real-time. Along the way, you’ll need to contend with all the usual things that can make an economy class flight miserable: rude passengers, screaming babies, dodgy WiFi and more. If you decide one playthrough isn’t enough, some of the events that happen during the flight are randomized so there’s some replayability to be found.