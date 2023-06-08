'Alan Wake II' gameplay shows newcomer Saga battling a resurrected murder victim

Alan Wake II is finally happening, as the long-awaited sequel is set to arrive in October. Remedy creative director Sam Lake made an appearance at Summer Game Fest Live to reveal more details and show off some new gameplay.

Remedy's first survival horror game has two lead characters. Newcomer Saga Anderson, an FBI agent, is joining Alan Wake this time. Lake revealed that there will be a 50-50 split between each character's story. You'll start the game as Saga and have the choice to switch between her and Alan at certain points throughout the game.

Saga and her partner travel to a small town in the Pacific Northwest to "investigate a series of ritualistic murders," Lake said. However, their mission becomes a living horror story that may or may not have been crafted by a certain writer.

The gameplay Lake showed off is from an early sequence. It centers around supernatural forces resurrecting a murder victim as a monster that Saga has to battle. The clip opens with her walking through some woods and an abandoned building with the help of her trusty flashlight before she encounters said beast. The footage (which was followed by a short trailer) looks appropriately spooky. Remedy tossed in a couple jump scares for good measure.

You'll be able to find out for yourself just how scary Alan Wake II truly is soon enough. It's coming to Xbox Series X, PS5 and PC via the Epic Games Store on October 17th.

