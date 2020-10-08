Latest in Gear

Image credit: Alienware

Alienware's new Aurora R11 desktop comes with an RTX 3090 GPU

It also unveiled an updated Area-51m laptop and three gaming monitors.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Dell Alienware Aurora R11 gaming desktop computer, codename Starhawk CML.
Alienware

NVIDIA’s RTX 30-series GPUs are nearly impossible to find right now, but if you’re looking for an entire PC as well, Dell has some options. Its Alienware division unveiled the latest Aurora R11 gaming desktops that come with NVIDIA RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 graphics cards, custom made by Dell to improve cooling. They feature 10mm copper heat pipes, integrated vapor chambers, dual axial fans with positive rear pressure relief and shorter lengths, all aimed at reducing heat to boost gaming speeds.

Alienware Aurora 11 custom NVIDIA RTX 30-series graphics cards
Dell

Other specs are top notch, with up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i9 10900KF processor, 64GB of 2933Mhz dual-channel RAM (128GB max), 2TB M.2 PCIe NVME storage and a 2TB 7200 RPM hard disk. The RTX 3080 10GB model costs $3,410 in that configuration, while the RTX 3090 version runs $5,003. More basic models start at around $882 and all are available to order now.

Dell also unveiled three new gaming monitors that boast a mix of high refresh rates and HDR options. The 24.5-inch 1080p Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor has an IPS panel with a 360 Hz refresh rate and 1-millisecond gray-to-gray response time, along with support for NVIDIA G-SYNC tech. It also comes with NVIDIA’s Reflex latency tech that can detect mouse clicks and measure the time it takes to change the pixels on your screen, giving you a better picture of your mouse, PC and display performance. That model arrives in November for $900.

Alienware 38 Gaming Monitor
Dell

If you’re more into HDR, the Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor has a slightly toned down 240Hz refresh rate with a 1-millisecond refresh rate, QHD 2,560 x 1,440 resolution and VESA DisplayHDR 600 along with NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultimate certification. The larger Alienware 38 Gaming Monitor offers the same features, but comes with a curved 38-inch WQHD+ display. Both monitors arrive in November for $1,100 and $1,900, respectively.

Finally, Dell announced that it has updated its desktop-like Area-51m laptop with a 360Hz 1080p display to go along with the 10th-gen Intel Core S-series CPUs. That model is now available for $2,720.

