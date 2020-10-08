Alienware's new Aurora R11 desktop comes with an RTX 3090 GPU

Dell also unveiled three new gaming monitors that boast a mix of high refresh rates and HDR options. The 24.5-inch 1080p Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor has an IPS panel with a 360 Hz refresh rate and 1-millisecond gray-to-gray response time, along with support for NVIDIA G-SYNC tech. It also comes with NVIDIA’s Reflex latency tech that can detect mouse clicks and measure the time it takes to change the pixels on your screen, giving you a better picture of your mouse, PC and display performance. That model arrives in November for $900.

Dell

If you’re more into HDR, the Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor has a slightly toned down 240Hz refresh rate with a 1-millisecond refresh rate, QHD 2,560 x 1,440 resolution and VESA DisplayHDR 600 along with NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultimate certification. The larger Alienware 38 Gaming Monitor offers the same features, but comes with a curved 38-inch WQHD+ display. Both monitors arrive in November for $1,100 and $1,900, respectively.

Finally, Dell announced that it has updated its desktop-like Area-51m laptop with a 360Hz 1080p display to go along with the 10th-gen Intel Core S-series CPUs. That model is now available for $2,720.