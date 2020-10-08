Alienware's new Aurora R11 desktop comes with an RTX 3090 GPU

NVIDIA’s RTX 30-series GPUs are nearly impossible to find right now, but if you’re looking for an entire PC as well, Dell has some options. Its Alienware division unveiled the latest Aurora R11 gaming desktops that come with NVIDIA RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 graphics cards, custom made by Dell to improve cooling. They feature 10mm copper heat pipes, integrated vapor chambers, dual axial fans with positive rear pressure relief and shorter lengths, all aimed at reducing heat to boost gaming speeds.
Other specs are top notch, with up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i9 10900KF processor, 64GB of 2933Mhz dual-channel RAM (128GB max), 2TB M.2 PCIe NVME storage and a 2TB 7200 RPM hard disk. The RTX 3080 10GB model costs $3,410 in that configuration, while the RTX 3090 version runs $5,003. More basic models start at around $882 and all are available to order now.