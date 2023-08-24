Alienware is releasing an AMD FreeSync Premium version of its 500Hz gaming monitor The $650, 24.5-inch display can be all yours next month.

Back at CES in January, Alienware unveiled its first 500Hz Fast IPS monitor , which it designed for high-performance gaming. The Dell brand is set to release a new version of the display geared toward folks who have AMD graphics cards.

Alienware notes that the monitor's AMD FreeSync Premium and VESA AdaptiveSync certification can enable tear- and stutter-free gaming. The AW2524HF has a low latency response time of 0.5ms which, according to Alienware, eliminates motion blur and ghosting effects.

The monitor is HDR10-compatible and it has 99 percent sRGB color coverage. The Fast IPS panel is said to enable consistent visuals from any viewing angle. Alienware also claims the TUV-certified ComfortView Plus hardware feature reduces harmful low blue light while still ensuring the display delivers true-to-life colors.

The monitor has a built-in retractable hanger for your headset and a height-adjustable hexagonal base that's designed to take up less space on your desk. As for connectivity, there are two DisplayPort 1.4 slots, one HDMI 2.1 port and five spaces for USB 3.2 cables.

You can snap up the AW2524HF from Dell's website starting on September 12th. The monitor costs $650. Alienware will reveal UK pricing and availability later.