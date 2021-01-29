YouTube and Search continue to make Alphabet tons of money

Google parent company Alphabet has released its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results and the numbers are staggering. The company made $56.9 billion in the quarter that ended on December 31st, which is a 23 percent increase over the $46.1 billion it recorded last year. Chief financial officer Ruth Porat said in a statement that the revenue was “driven by Search and YouTube, as consumer and business activity recovered from earlier in the year.”
This continues a trend of revenue growth that we saw last quarter, when Alphabet reported earning $46.2 billion compared to the $40.5 billion from the same period in 2019. Of this quarter’s $56.9 billion made, $52.9 billion came from Google Services, $3.8 billion from Google Cloud while $196 million was made from the Other Bets division. In total, Alphabet made $182.5 billion in 2020.