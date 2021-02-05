Google union files first complaint over alleged labor abuses

The newly formed Alphabet Workers Union isn’t wasting time challenging the tech giant on alleged labor abuses. Bloomberg reports the union has filed a National Labor Relations Board complaint accusing Google partner Adecco of illegally silencing contract workers. Management at a Google data center in South Carolina reportedly banned staff from discussing pay, while technician Shannon Wait said she’d been suspended after posting on Facebook that she’d joined the union to address poor treatment of contract workers.

Wait said management not only suspended her a day after the post, but was investigating her as a “security risk.”