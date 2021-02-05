Latest in Gear

Image credit: Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Google union files first complaint over alleged labor abuses

Contract workers were supposedly banned from discussing pay.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
48 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

MOUNTAIN VIEW, UNITED STATES - 2020/02/23: American multinational technology company Google logo seen at Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The newly formed Alphabet Workers Union isn’t wasting time challenging the tech giant on alleged labor abuses. Bloomberg reports the union has filed a National Labor Relations Board complaint accusing Google partner Adecco of illegally silencing contract workers. Management at a Google data center in South Carolina reportedly banned staff from discussing pay, while technician Shannon Wait said she’d been suspended after posting on Facebook that she’d joined the union to address poor treatment of contract workers.

Wait said management not only suspended her a day after the post, but was investigating her as a “security risk.”

We’ve asked Adecco and Alphabet for comment.

This is the first formal complaint from the Alphabet Workers Union, and reflects the group’s approach to demanding change. Rather than pushing for collective bargaining, which wouldn’t cover workers contracted through Adecco, the union is using complaints and protests to pressure Google into addressing labor issues.

That pressure is only likely to intensify. Alphabet unions around the world recently formed an alliance to tackle issues that involve global coordination, such as allegedly poor treatment of content moderators. Workers have accused Google of union busting and otherwise trying to thwart collective action, but any attempts going forward might face stiffer opposition.

In this article: Google, alphabet, Alphabet Workers Union, union, Unions, labor, Labor rights, Adecco, work, nlrb, National Labor Relations Board, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
48 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Denmark will build a wind-generating artificial island in the North Sea

Denmark will build a wind-generating artificial island in the North Sea

View
Watch this 20-minute tour of the Mario Kart ride at Super Nintendo World

Watch this 20-minute tour of the Mario Kart ride at Super Nintendo World

View
Everything you need to know about Clubhouse, the invite-only audio chat app

Everything you need to know about Clubhouse, the invite-only audio chat app

View
The Morning After: An Xbox 360 'Goldeneye 007' port is now playable on PC

The Morning After: An Xbox 360 'Goldeneye 007' port is now playable on PC

View
SpaceX filing reveals Starlink internet service has over 10,000 users | Engadget

SpaceX filing reveals Starlink internet service has over 10,000 users | Engadget

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr