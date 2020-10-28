Alphabet’s Loon sets a new record for longest stratospheric flight

Google parent Alphabet has revealed that one of its Loon balloons spent 312 days aloft, breaking its previous stratospheric flight record of 223 days, by a wide margin. It had quite a journey during that time, launching in Peurto Rico and heading to Peru, where it provided three months of test internet service. It then circumnavigated the entire globe, passing over the South Atlantic, Indian and South Pacific oceans, before being picked up in Baja, Mexico — some 10 months and 135,000 miles later.
Alphabet said that it hit the milestone through a combination of design, materials science, manufacturing and how the balloons are flown. For instance, the team flies “millions of simulated flights before we even get started on the hardware,” wrote Loon CTO Salvatore Candido.