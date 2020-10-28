Alphabet’s Loon sets a new record for longest stratospheric flight

It can also now build them so there are no tiny defects that can drastically shorten flights. “We’ve been able to figure out how to reliably and at scale cut, seam together in a pumpkin shape, wrap up, stuff in a giant box, and ship balloons across the country to our launch sites,” Candido wrote. The company also learned how to fill the balloons in around 45 minutes and shield them from wind while doing so, ensuring they don’t get battered by the elements before launching.

And when they do fly, Google monitors “hundreds of telemetry data streams related to flight system performance,” adjusting ballast and other parameters to maximize flight time. All the balloons are recovered when they land, if possible, then analyzed using “what is essentially the world’s largest... flatbed scanner,” allowing engineers to analyze them and make improvements.

All of that work means the Loon balloons can stay aloft longer, lowering flight costs per hour. It should also make for more consistent connectivity — especially if the balloons are deployed to provide internet service in remote areas around the world, as Alphabet hopes.