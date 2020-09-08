Alto's Adventure devs open a studio focused on 'folk' games

“We feel like there’s a shared groundedness in the things we make; an earthy, honest quality that evokes a strong sense of time and place,” Nesbitt, founder and creative director of the studio, said in a press release. “We want our players to feel they’re looking through a small window into a much larger world; a world that exists beyond the edge of the screen and stays with you long after you’ve put the game down.”

Land & Sea will continue to work with Snowman on Alto projects while developing other games. It released a teaser image for the first of those, which you can see above. The studio isn’t saying much about it yet, save for the fact it’s “an accessible, coming-of-age folktale set against an ancient pastoral landscape.”

The game’s in pre-production, so a release date’s probably quite some time away. If it’s anywhere close to the quality of the Alto games though, it’ll be well worth waiting for.