Alto's Adventure devs open a studio focused on 'folk' games

The development team behind the classic snowboarding endless runners Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey have opened a new studio called Land & Sea. They’ll focus on making “folk” games.
Alto lead artist and developer Harry Nesbitt, programmer Joe Grainger and composer Todd Baker have been joined at Land & Sea by producer Jair McBain and narrative designer Jenna Jovi. They’re looking to build on the success of the Alto series by creating “artful, hand-crafted experiences that resonate with a wide audience.”