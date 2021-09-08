Amazon's Alexa-enabled Smart Thermostat only costs $60

Amazon is challenging Google's Nest.
Karissa Bell
09.28.21
@karissabe

Karissa Bell
K. Bell
@karissabe
September 28th, 2021
amazon, news, gear, google nest, amazon 2021
Amazon's $59 thermostat. Amazon

Amazon is challenging Google's Nest with a $60 Alexa-enabled Smart Thermostat. The thermostat is Energy Star certified and enables users to control their home's temperature and use Alexa to set custom routines for heating and cooling.

Amazon partnered with Honeywell on the device, which is designed to work with “most” existing 24V HVAC systems, according to the company. Additionally, some people may be eligible for rebates via their utility provider, which could bring the price down to as low as $10, Amazon said. 

The Smart Thermostat is available now for pre-order, though it's not clear when it's expected to ship. 

Developing...

