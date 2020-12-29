Amazon has purchased podcast network Wondery

As expected, Amazon has acquired one of the few remaining large and independent podcast networks in the US. On Wednesday, the retailer announced that Wondery, best known for producing shows like Blood Ties and Dying for Sex, will join Amazon Music as part of its latest acquisition. Amazon didn’t disclose the terms of the deal. A recent report from The Wall Street Journal suggested the asking price was around $300 million. If that figure is accurate, it means Amazon paid more to acquire Wondery than Spotify did to pick up Gimlet Media in 2019.

In buying Wondery, it seems clear Amazon hopes to replicate the success Spotify found in focusing on podcasts. The format and the original content that comes with it offers a way for streaming platforms like Amazon Music and Spotify to make money off their subscribers without paying a licensing fee to music labels.