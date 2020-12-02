Amazon may buy podcast network Wondery

Amazon is in talks to acquire Wondery, according to The Wall Street Journal. The podcast network is best known for shows like Blood Ties and Dying for Sex. The asking price is reportedly is in and around the $300 million mark. For context, Spotify bought Gimlet Media for approximately $230 million last year.

While not as well-known as Gimlet, Wondery is no slouch either. This year, the company is reportedly on track to generate more than $40 million in revenue, and it’s among the most popular podcast networks in the US — two of its shows made it in Apple’s year-end podcast lists. In 2019, the company also launched Wondery+, its own subscription service.