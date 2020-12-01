Latest in Entertainment

'Code Switch' from NPR is Apple's podcast of the year

2020 marks the first time Apple has recognized a single podcast in this way.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Code Switch Apple Podcasts
Apple

Another day, another year-end list. After the Google Play Store and Spotify shared the top content on their respective platforms, Apple has chimed in with a selection of the most popular podcasts, audiobooks and books people in the US downloaded through its online stores. 

The company picked Code Switch as the best audio show of the year. 2020 is the first time Apple has recognized a single podcast in this way. Code Switch is NPR’s weekly discussion on race. While the series has been on the air for the better part of seven years, it became significantly more popular over the summer as people across the US took to protest the death of George Floyd and other instances of racial injustice.

As in past years, the company also shared a selection of the most popular audio shows people listened to through Apple Podcasts. Few surprises here as old favorites like Stuff You Should Know, This American Life and The Daily came out as the most popular shows in the US. When it comes to shows new to 2020, Unlocking Us, Nice White Parents and CounterClock made the top three for the year. Apple’s editorial team had their say as well. They picked California Love, Canary by the Washington Post and Dying for Sex as their favorites of 2020. If you’re looking for something new to listen to, all three lists are a good place to start.

When it comes to books, The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett, 28 Summers by Elin Hilderbrand and Long Bright River by Liz Moore made up the company’s top three. Meanwhile, Open Book by Jessica Simpson, Memorial Drive by Natasha Trethewey and Upstream by Dan Heath took top honors in the audiobooks category. You can see all the full lists through Apple Books and Apple Podcasts.

