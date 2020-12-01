'Code Switch' from NPR is Apple's podcast of the year

Another day, another year-end list. After the Google Play Store and Spotify shared the top content on their respective platforms, Apple has chimed in with a selection of the most popular podcasts, audiobooks and books people in the US downloaded through its online stores.

The company picked Code Switch as the best audio show of the year. 2020 is the first time Apple has recognized a single podcast in this way. Code Switch is NPR’s weekly discussion on race. While the series has been on the air for the better part of seven years, it became significantly more popular over the summer as people across the US took to protest the death of George Floyd and other instances of racial injustice.