Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Andrew Matthews - PA Images via Getty Images

Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can now watch music videos

You'll see them showcased throughout the service.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
2h ago
Comments
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A person holds an iphone showing the app for Amazon Music. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday January 3, 2020. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images)
Andrew Matthews - PA Images via Getty Images

If you want to watch the occasional video while listening to tunes on Amazon Music Unlimited, now you can. As highlighted by Android Police, the service has started streaming music videos — though you’ll need to be a paying subscriber to access them.

You’ll see them highlighted in both your search results and on artist profile pages. And much like with YouTube Music, there’s a toggle on the main interface you can tap to switch between audio and video playback. The addition follows Amazon bringing over its popular X-Ray feature to Music Unlimited last month.  

It’s not surprising to see the company adds music videos to the mix. They’ve been a feature of Apple Music, YouTube Music and Tidal for a while now, and they’re the one area where Spotify, in its consistent focus on podcasts, hasn’t done a lot of work to make its platform stand apart.

In this article: Amazon, Music, Spotify, amazon music unlimited, av, Songs, music videos, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Watch the trailer for Studio Ghibli's first fully CG movie

Watch the trailer for Studio Ghibli's first fully CG movie

View
The Arecibo Observatory's telescope has collapsed

The Arecibo Observatory's telescope has collapsed

View
Salesforce buys Slack for $27.7 billion

Salesforce buys Slack for $27.7 billion

View
‘Wonder Woman 1984’ will be HBO Max's first 4K movie

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ will be HBO Max's first 4K movie

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr