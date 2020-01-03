Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can now watch music videos

If you want to watch the occasional video while listening to tunes on Amazon Music Unlimited, now you can. As highlighted by Android Police, the service has started streaming music videos — though you’ll need to be a paying subscriber to access them.

You’ll see them highlighted in both your search results and on artist profile pages. And much like with YouTube Music, there’s a toggle on the main interface you can tap to switch between audio and video playback. The addition follows Amazon bringing over its popular X-Ray feature to Music Unlimited last month.