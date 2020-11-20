Amazon adds X-Ray features to its music service

Amazon is bringing over a popular feature from Kindle and Prime Video to its Music service. The company announced today the Music X-Ray experience is now available for tens of millions of songs in its catalog. According to the company, this will “offer a behind the scenes look at song information, artists, and albums with access to everything from fun trivia to song credits, related content, and more.”

The feature will be familiar to those who already use it on Prime Video, where relevant information about onscreen cast members or trivia on what happened during filming shows up as your movie plays. It also sounds similar to Spotify’s experience that pulls up not just select lyrics to a song but also annotations from Genius.