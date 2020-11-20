Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Amazon

Amazon adds X-Ray features to its music service

See extra info about the songs you're playing.
Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
1h ago
Amazon Music X-Ray
Amazon

Amazon is bringing over a popular feature from Kindle and Prime Video to its Music service. The company announced today the Music X-Ray experience is now available for tens of millions of songs in its catalog. According to the company, this will “offer a behind the scenes look at song information, artists, and albums with access to everything from fun trivia to song credits, related content, and more.”

The feature will be familiar to those who already use it on Prime Video, where relevant information about onscreen cast members or trivia on what happened during filming shows up as your movie plays. It also sounds similar to Spotify’s experience that pulls up not just select lyrics to a song but also annotations from Genius.

Amazon said X-Ray currently has fun facts available for “some of the most popular songs in the US and UK” and that it expects to expand this over time “with a constantly growing catalogue of song and artist information.” For those who prefer a simpler, more pure experience, the good news is it doesn’t look like X-Ray will be forced upon you. Based on the screenshot Amazon provided, it looks like you’ll have to swipe up from the player screen to view the annotations. If you like your music with a dose of extra context, this new feature sounds like it’ll be up your alley.

In this article: amazon, amazon music, x-ray, music, spotify, av, songs, streaming, entertainment
