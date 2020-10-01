Alexa’s Auto Mode turns your phone into a ‘driver-friendly’ display

The Navigation screen lets you create shortcuts for favorite locations, or if you ask Alexa to find someplace new, Auto Mode will display a simplified results list with only the most relevant info. The Communicate screen will make it easier to place calls or send an announcement to Alexa devices, and the Play screen will give you simple controls over your music or podcasts.

Auto Mode is rolling out on Android and iOS devices in the coming weeks, and it will be available in the US, UK and Canada, as well as Australia, France, Germany, India, Italy, New Zealand and Spain.

Amazon is also launching a new “start my commute” feature in the US. Through Alexa-enabled devices like Echo Auto, Amazon will provide weather and traffic updates and ask if you’d like to listen to music or an audiobook, catch up on news or play a car-friendly game. When the feature arrives in the next couple of weeks, you’ll be able to customize your commute in the Alexa app.