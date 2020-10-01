Latest in Gear

Alexa’s Auto Mode turns your phone into a ‘driver-friendly’ display

You’ll get a simplified menu of options with large, easy-to-read touch targets.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
34m ago
Amazon Echo Auto
Amazon

Amazon wants to make it safer and easier to use your phone while you’re in the car. Today, it’s introducing Auto Mode in the Alexa App. The feature turns your phone into a “driver-friendly” display with large touch targets and easy-to-read visuals. 

Auto Mode keeps things simple with four screens: Home, Navigation, Communicate and Play. The home screen includes shortcuts to pause or play your media source, navigate to home or work and make a call. 

The Navigation screen lets you create shortcuts for favorite locations, or if you ask Alexa to find someplace new, Auto Mode will display a simplified results list with only the most relevant info. The Communicate screen will make it easier to place calls or send an announcement to Alexa devices, and the Play screen will give you simple controls over your music or podcasts.

Amazon Alexa Auto Mode
Amazon

Auto Mode is rolling out on Android and iOS devices in the coming weeks, and it will be available in the US, UK and Canada, as well as Australia, France, Germany, India, Italy, New Zealand and Spain.

Amazon is also launching a new “start my commute” feature in the US. Through Alexa-enabled devices like Echo Auto, Amazon will provide weather and traffic updates and ask if you’d like to listen to music or an audiobook, catch up on news or play a car-friendly game. When the feature arrives in the next couple of weeks, you’ll be able to customize your commute in the Alexa app.

