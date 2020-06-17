Latest in Gear

Amazon's Echo Auto comes to the UK, Canada and parts of Europe

Two years after the US launch.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
7m ago
Amazon Echo Auto
Amazon

Amazon launched Echo Auto in the US back in 2018, designed to bring Alexa voice commands to vehicles where they wouldn’t normally be an option. Now, finally, it’s arrived in the UK and Canada, as well as Germany, Italy and Spain (it was previously also available in Australia and India).

The device uses your phone’s cellular connection via a Bluetooth link, letting you talk to Alexa in the usual way — asking about the weather or to play audiobooks, for example — as well as carrying out journey-orientated tasks, such as turning on your houselights as you pull into your driveway.

Many newer cars already include some kind of voice assistant as standard — drivers of vehicles without have also had other Alexa-based options to choose from, such as Garmin’s Speak series and Anker’s Roav Viva. However, a more ‘official’ Amazon Alexa device could be the thing to convince those that haven’t yet adopted the technology, even if it’s a couple of years in the making. It’s available now on Amazon in the UK for £50, in Canada for CDN$70, and in Spain, Italy and Germany for €60.

In this article: Amazon, Alexa, Echo Auto, UK, Canada, car, driving, Italy, Spain, Germany, voice, assistant, news, gear, entertainment
