Amazon's Echo Auto comes to the UK, Canada and parts of Europe

Amazon launched Echo Auto in the US back in 2018, designed to bring Alexa voice commands to vehicles where they wouldn’t normally be an option. Now, finally, it’s arrived in the UK and Canada, as well as Germany, Italy and Spain (it was previously also available in Australia and India).

The device uses your phone’s cellular connection via a Bluetooth link, letting you talk to Alexa in the usual way — asking about the weather or to play audiobooks, for example — as well as carrying out journey-orientated tasks, such as turning on your houselights as you pull into your driveway.