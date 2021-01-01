Amazon built a customized Alexa assistant that’s coming to cars

Amazon is opening up its AI tech to automakers and other third-companies with a new product called Alexa Custom Assistant. It will allow brands to build their own custom intelligent assistants that “co-exist” with Alexa, according to Amazon. That will allow them to create unique wake words, voices and capabilities “to each company’s unique personality and customer needs,” the company wrote in a press release.

Alexa Custom Assistant will let customers use both Alexa and their own branded assistant to do something called “simultaneous multi-assistant cooperation. “This allows the brand’s assistant to act as the product specialist, while Alexa is still available to help with everyday needs,” Amazon wrote. All of that will supposedly help companies build voice experiences with reduced “cost, complexity and time to market.”