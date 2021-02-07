Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nicole Lee/Engadget

Alexa's 'tell me when' command sets reminders for upcoming events

You'll get an answer and a follow-up.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker (2020)
Nicole Lee/Engadget

Amazon is making it easier to remember an event you don’t want to miss. The Verge reports that Amazon has quietly introduced a hinted-at “tell me when” Alexa command that not only answers your question about an event, but sets a reminder when that event happens. If you ask Alexa to “tell me when the Super Bowl is,” your Echo or a similar device will both answer the question (February 7th, 2021, for the record) and alert you that day.

You can also use “tell me when” for things like TV show air dates, holidays, or emails from contacts. The feature is only available for Alexa users in the US at present.

The new command is part of a larger Amazon strategy to have Alexa gauge your true intent, rather than simply answer your questions — the company wants to save you from asking twice. Don’t be surprised if you see more proactive responses in the future.

In this article: Amazon, Alexa, Voice Assistant, ai, artificial intelligence, Smart speaker, echo, internet, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

7-time 'Tetris' world champ Jonas Neubauer passes away

7-time 'Tetris' world champ Jonas Neubauer passes away

View
EV automaker Nio unveils a luxury sedan to compete with the Model S

EV automaker Nio unveils a luxury sedan to compete with the Model S

View
Amazon's Prime Pantry delivery service is no more

Amazon's Prime Pantry delivery service is no more

View
Donald Trump is trying (and failing) to get around Twitter's ban

Donald Trump is trying (and failing) to get around Twitter's ban

View
CPSC warning highlights fire risk of loose 18650 lithium-ion batteries

CPSC warning highlights fire risk of loose 18650 lithium-ion batteries

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr