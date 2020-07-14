Apple's base 16-inch MacBook Pro is $400 off at Amazon

The base 16-inch MacBook Pro includes a six-core Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and Radeon Pro 5300M graphics. While not the newest MacBook Pro you can get right now, it’s a solid laptop with a lot of power and many of Apple’s newest features like the much improved Magic Keyboard.

It earned a score of 90 from us thanks to the excellent CPU/GPU combo, the comfortable keyboard and its high-quality speakers and microphone. It also has a decent battery life and its 16-inch Retina display will be particularly useful for those that do a lot of video or photo editing, or tasks that require more screen real estate. It’s well-powered for its starting price, but $400 off makes it much more tempting if you’ve been eyeing a new Apple laptop.

While there are a lot of improvements present in the 16-inch MacBook Pro, there remain a few pain points — like the fact that you only get four USB-C ports. This is nothing new for MacBook Pros, but be prepared to carry around an adapter or dongle with you if you regularly use things like SD cards or USB-A accessories.

