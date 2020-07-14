Latest in Gear

Image credit: Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Apple's base 16-inch MacBook Pro is $400 off at Amazon

It's the best discount we've seen on Apple's biggest laptop.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
50m ago
Comments
57 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro
Devindra Hardawar/Engadget
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission.

For the first time in about a month, Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro is back on sale at Amazon. Now you can save $400 on the base MacBook Pro, which brings the final price to $1,999.99. These models are discounted by $300 by default right now, but there’s an extra $100 coupon available that will be applied at checkout (just make sure the coupon is clipped before adding the laptop to your cart). You’ll see the $1,999.99 sale price right before you complete your order.

Buy 16-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon - $1,999

The base 16-inch MacBook Pro includes a six-core Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and Radeon Pro 5300M graphics. While not the newest MacBook Pro you can get right now, it’s a solid laptop with a lot of power and many of Apple’s newest features like the much improved Magic Keyboard.

It earned a score of 90 from us thanks to the excellent CPU/GPU combo, the comfortable keyboard and its high-quality speakers and microphone. It also has a decent battery life and its 16-inch Retina display will be particularly useful for those that do a lot of video or photo editing, or tasks that require more screen real estate. It’s well-powered for its starting price, but $400 off makes it much more tempting if you’ve been eyeing a new Apple laptop.

While there are a lot of improvements present in the 16-inch MacBook Pro, there remain a few pain points — like the fact that you only get four USB-C ports. This is nothing new for MacBook Pros, but be prepared to carry around an adapter or dongle with you if you regularly use things like SD cards or USB-A accessories.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: engadgetdeals, commerce, thebuyersguide, Apple, 16-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Pro, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
57 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
You can now apply for your $25 iPhone 'batterygate' compensation

You can now apply for your $25 iPhone 'batterygate' compensation

View
Researchers made a medical wearable using a pencil and paper

Researchers made a medical wearable using a pencil and paper

View
In ‘Ghost of Tsushima,’ Sony saves PS4’s best for last

In ‘Ghost of Tsushima,’ Sony saves PS4’s best for last

View
Amazon's one-day Razer sale includes a $250 discount on the Blade Stealth

Amazon's one-day Razer sale includes a $250 discount on the Blade Stealth

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr