Amazon's latest AR shopping tool fills your space with virtual furniture

Unlike past versions, you can view multiple items at once.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Amazon's AR shopping tool Room Decorator
Amazon’s newest AR shopping tool will let you see furniture and other home decor in your space before you buy it, TechCrunch reports. Coming to the Amazon shopping app for iOS and desktop browsers, “Room Decorator” will let you see multiple items at scale and simultaneously. You’ll be able to store photos of your home so you can use the feature remotely, and you’ll be able to save room layouts if you’re not ready to make a purchase.

Room Decorator works with thousands of furniture products, including some third-party items, TechCrunch says. If you’re using the Amazon shopping app, you’ll see a “View in Your Room” button beneath eligible products. Saved layouts will appear in a new “Your Rooms” section in your Amazon account, and Amazon will email you a link.

Amazon released a similar AR shopping tool in 2017, but you could only view one item in a space at a time. Like that version, the new tool is built with Apple’s ARKit. Amazon also has an online Showroom that lets you place items in a virtual room to see if they match or clash. That tool was built by Amazon’s furniture team. Room Decorator was built by Amazon’s visual search team. As you might expect, IKEA also has an AR furniture shopping tool.

Room Decorator is launching today, but it will take a few weeks before it’s available to all US shoppers. You’ll need an iOS device or desktop browser to access it.

