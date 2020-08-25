Amazon's latest AR shopping tool fills your space with virtual furniture

Amazon’s newest AR shopping tool will let you see furniture and other home decor in your space before you buy it, TechCrunch reports. Coming to the Amazon shopping app for iOS and desktop browsers, “Room Decorator” will let you see multiple items at scale and simultaneously. You’ll be able to store photos of your home so you can use the feature remotely, and you’ll be able to save room layouts if you’re not ready to make a purchase.

Room Decorator works with thousands of furniture products, including some third-party items, TechCrunch says. If you’re using the Amazon shopping app, you’ll see a “View in Your Room” button beneath eligible products. Saved layouts will appear in a new “Your Rooms” section in your Amazon account, and Amazon will email you a link.