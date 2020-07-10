Amazon bans TikTok app on employee phones

Amazon has requested that all of its employees delete the TikTok app from their phones citing security concerns. According to the New York Times, the company email stated that the app is now prohibited from all employee phones that can “access Amazon email,” and that employees need to remove the app by Friday in order to for email access to continue.
"Due to security risks, the TikTok app is no longer permitted on mobile devices that access Amazon email. If you have TikTok on your device, you must remove it by 10-Jul to retain mobile access to Amazon email."— Scott Hickle 🌎 (@scotthickle) July 10, 2020
TikTok has been under increased scrutiny lately. The app, which is owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, was banned in India last month. More recently, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that the US could ban Chinese apps like TikTok due to the potential threat to national security.