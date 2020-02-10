India has banned TikTok, WeChat and many other Chinese apps

India has banned dozens of apps made by Chinese companies, including TikTok, WeChat and several QQ and Baidu apps. The Ministry of Information Technology made the decision “in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”
The ban affects 59 apps altogether, also including Xiaomi’s Mi Community and Mi Video Call. Engadget has contacted ByteDance, Tencent (which owns WeChat and QQ), Xiaomi and Baidu for comment.