Amazon Black Friday deals include the Dyson Airwrap for its lowest price yet

Amazon has the Dyson Airwrap on sale for a record low. The innovative styling tool uses air rather than extreme heat to dry and shape hair — potentially boosting your hair’s long-term health when used regularly. Typically $599, a clickable coupon on its product page drops the price to $480.

The Dyson Airwrap utilizes the Coanda effect, a phenomenon describing airflow’s tendency to follow the path of a curved surface. Here, the air jet flows around the tool’s barrel or brush attachment, wrapping, drying and styling your hair. It does so without extreme heat, which could cause hair damage if used long-term. Dyson says the device measures the airflow’s temperature over 40 times per second, maintaining a safe temperature for your hair.

The styling tool has a rotating cool tip, three airflow speeds, three heat settings and a cold shot feature that immediately turns off the heating element, setting your style with a blast of cool air. Its seven bundled accessories include a 1.2-inch long barrel, a 1.6-inch long barrel, separate brushes for soft or firm smoothing, a Coanda smoothing dryer, a round volumizing brush and a detangling comb. In addition, you’ll get a filter cleaning brush and storage case.

Dyson

The blue blush holiday gift set and a complete set for straight-to-wavy hair are covered in the sale. Note that a third model on the product page, “Complete Diffuse for Curly to Coily Hair,” isn’t eligible for the $119 coupon.

The Dyson Airwrap has been a hot item on social media that’s regularly gone in and out of stock. So, if you’ve been considering one, you may not want to wait long before snagging Amazon’s record deal.

