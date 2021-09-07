The Fitbit Inspire 3 is down to $70 in an Amazon Black Friday deal

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

If you’re looking for something to help you get in shape or assist someone else on their health journey, a fitness tracker can be a worthwhile purchase. With Black Friday around the corner, Amazon has discounted a selection of Fitbit’s most popular devices. To start, the entry-level Inspire 3 is currently 30 percent off, putting it just under $70. That’s a new all-time low for the wearable. What’s more, the Inspire 3 is a great option if you’re looking for a no-thrills fitness tracker that nails the essentials. It includes Fitbit’s handy automatic workout detection feature and the usual activity tracking capabilities. Best of all, you can expect to get about 10 days of battery life from the Inspire 3.

For those looking for a more robust offering, the Charge 5 is also on sale. After a 33 percent discount, one of the best fitness trackers you can buy is $99.95, down from $149.95. Think of the Charge 5 as a more capable Inspire 3. It features a full-color AMOLED display and built-in GPS support for more accurate tracking when running and cycling. Fitbit also integrated EDA sensors into the Charge 5, giving the wearable the ability to measure your stress levels. Engadget awarded the Charge 5 a score of 82, praising the wearable for its comfortable design and multi-day battery life.

Lastly, the sale includes Fitbit’s smartwatches. The more affordable Versa 4 is $149.95 after an $80 price cut, while the top-tier Sense 2 is $199.95, down from $299.95. Both offer continuous heart rate monitoring paired with activity, stress and sleep tracking. They also include Google Maps integration for turn-by-turn navigation on your wrist and support for Google Wallet. By paying for the more expensive Sense 2, you get a device that can also take skin temperature readings and track your stress levels.

