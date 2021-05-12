Anker charging accessories are at all-time lows on Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If your screen time has surged over the past year, you may find those overused devices need some extra juice as you venture out more in the coming days and months. Now may be a good time to load up on charging accessories for tablets, phones and laptops as Amazon currently has a Deal of the Day on Anker products. The promo means you can grab a range of power banks and chargers — all of which are highly rated — at all-time low prices, starting from just $20.

If you need a recommendation, we can point you to the PowerCore Essential 20000 PD, which is down to $33 from $50 for the next 20 hours. The charger's 20,000mAh capacity can provide 50 percent more power to most iPads, while both its USB-C and USB-A ports offer 18W for fast charging. It also works well for smartphones and the Nintendo Switch, but may not cut it for larger devices like laptops.

If you're looking for something cheaper, the PowerCore Slim 10000 PD is a solid bet if you can settle for a reduced 10,000mAh capacity. The charger is also on sale for a limited time for $20, down from $30. As its name implies, the battery pack has a slim design that means it should easily fit into your bag or purse's pockets. It also features 18W USB-C power delivery for fast-charging everything from phones to tablets.

Finally, though it's not part of the Deal of the Day promo, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the biggest charger of them all and a true beast of a power station. Right now, the Anker PowerHouse II 400 is on offer for $300, a sizeable $100 off its normal $400 price, thanks to a coupon applied at checkout. The plug-in device, which is the size of a portable Bluetooth speaker, is a 300W (388.8Wh) charging station that boasts a whopping 108,000mAh capacity.

As such, it can power up to eight devices at once through its numerous ports including a USB-C port, three USB-A ports, a car socket, and two DC ports. That makes it ideal for camping trips and family staycations. In terms of recharging, the PowerHouse comes with a 65W adapter and also supports charging via solar panels.