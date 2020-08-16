Amazon's back-to-school deals include a $75 Echo Plus

Amazon is joining the back-to-school sales rush, and like many companies its bargains reflect the learn-from-home reality of the pandemic. Its limited time sale is highlighted by smart speakers, in particular the Echo Plus — you can buy the upper-mid-range speaker for just $75, or less than half its official price. You can find the Plus for a similar price at Best Buy, and both offers include a free Hue bulb. The Echo Studio is also available at a lowest-ever price of $170 (similar pricing at Best Buy) if you’re willing to pay extra for better sound quality.
