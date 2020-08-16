Latest in Gear

Image credit: Amazon

Amazon's back-to-school deals include a $75 Echo Plus

You can also get deals on Fire TV and Kindle devices.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Amazon Echo Plus (2018)
Amazon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon is joining the back-to-school sales rush, and like many companies its bargains reflect the learn-from-home reality of the pandemic. Its limited time sale is highlighted by smart speakers, in particular the Echo Plus — you can buy the upper-mid-range speaker for just $75, or less than half its official price. You can find the Plus for a similar price at Best Buy, and both offers include a free Hue bulb. The Echo Studio is also available at a lowest-ever price of $170 (similar pricing at Best Buy) if you’re willing to pay extra for better sound quality.

Buy Echo Plus on Amazon - $75 Buy Echo Plus on Best Buy - $75

Buy Echo Studio on Amazon - $170 Buy Echo Studio on Best Buy - $170

There are other deals beyond these two, although they’re not the lowest we’ve seen. The Echo Dot with Clock is available for $40 at Amazon ($20 off) if you need help waking on time for morning classes. The Fire TV Stick 4K is selling for $35 ($15 off) for after-hours TV marathons. And if you want to studying using digital books, the basic ad-supported Kindle is available for $70 ($20 off).

The Echo Plus hasn’t been updated since 2018, but that’s not a bad thing. It produces a richer sound than the standard Echo without consuming much more space, and it can get your smart home started quickly thanks to its built-in smart hub and temperature sensor. The Echo Studio, however, is what you want if you’re more of a stickler for sound. We found it quite capable for the money, and it even benefits from high-quality audio services like Amazon Music HD. It’s just a question of whether you’re willing to pay nearly $100 more for the privilege.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: Amazon, commerce, engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, Echo Plus, Echo Studio, Echo Dot, Fire tv stick, fire tv stick 4k, kindle, Smart speaker, Alexa, fire tv, e-reader, av, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Apple Watch Series 5 drops to $299 at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 5 drops to $299 at Walmart

View
Chrome could improve your battery life by taking requests from websites

Chrome could improve your battery life by taking requests from websites

View
These AI-generated tennis matches are both eerie and impressive

These AI-generated tennis matches are both eerie and impressive

View
Samsung's Galaxy S20 Fan Edition may cut costs in design and cameras

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Fan Edition may cut costs in design and cameras

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr