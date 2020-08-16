Amazon's back-to-school deals include a $75 Echo Plus

Buy Echo Studio on Amazon - $170 Buy Echo Studio on Best Buy - $170

There are other deals beyond these two, although they’re not the lowest we’ve seen. The Echo Dot with Clock is available for $40 at Amazon ($20 off) if you need help waking on time for morning classes. The Fire TV Stick 4K is selling for $35 ($15 off) for after-hours TV marathons. And if you want to studying using digital books, the basic ad-supported Kindle is available for $70 ($20 off).

The Echo Plus hasn’t been updated since 2018, but that’s not a bad thing. It produces a richer sound than the standard Echo without consuming much more space, and it can get your smart home started quickly thanks to its built-in smart hub and temperature sensor. The Echo Studio, however, is what you want if you’re more of a stickler for sound. We found it quite capable for the money, and it even benefits from high-quality audio services like Amazon Music HD. It’s just a question of whether you’re willing to pay nearly $100 more for the privilege.

