Amazon cuts the price of the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro by 29 percent for Black Friday

If you want extra help in the kitchen for this Thanksgiving (and beyond), Amazon has the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro on sale for $130 off its sticker price. The stainless steel countertop oven is incredibly versatile, offering 13 settings for cooking and heating. Typically costing an eye-opening $450, this oven is down to a tempting $320 in this Amazon Black Friday deal.

The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro is one of Engadget’s best air fryers for 2023 and the best air fryer toaster oven on the list. It’s powerful enough to act as a secondary oven (or your only one if your primary oven is out of commission), but it can also do things as simple as reheat leftovers or toast a slice (or nine) of bread.

Its modes include air frying, toasting, broiling, baking, pizza, dehydrating, slow cooking and proofing. It has an internal capacity of one cubic foot and can cook an entire 14-pound turkey and fit things like a five-quart Dutch oven, a 9 x 13 pan or 12 muffin trays. It’s also spacious enough to spread out things like fries for optimal crispiness.

The Breville oven has an LCD that makes it easy to choose heating modes. It can indicate when it reaches a pre-heat temperature and automatically begins counting down the cooking time.

The oven supports a temperature range of 80 to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. Breville says its super convection feature can reduce cooking time by up to 30 percent for crispy-golden air frying, dehydration or roasting. However, the oven takes up a decent amount of counter space, so ensure your kitchen has room for the 21.5-inch wide x 17.5-inch deep x 12.7-inch high product before taking the plunge.

