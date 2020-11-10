Amazon cuts up to 30 percent off hard drives, SSDs and removable storage

While the discount dollar amount may not seem high, this is a great sale because this Crucial SSD rarely drops below $100. It’s a standard 2.5-inch internal SSD that’s designed to work with both laptops and desktop, making it a good solution if you need more storage or if you want to upgrade from an HDD to a faster SSD. It also has AES-256 bit hardware encryption and integrated power loss immunity, which means all your saved files will remain intact even if you suddenly lose power.

You can also snag a couple of SD cards on sale from PNY and Lexar. While not quite as low as they were on Prime Day, Lexar’s Professional series 2000x and 1667x SD cards are discounted today and they’re best for photographers and videographers in need of a new, reliable card with a decent amount of space.

As for the rest of the sale, it includes a bunch of speedy, higher-end drives at good prices. To name a few: Seagate’s 16TB desktop expansion HDD has dropped to a record low of $275, WD’s 10TB Elements desktop hard drive is down to $150 and Toshiba’s 2TB Canvio Gaming portable hard drive is on sale for $60. While you can find internal and external drives with similar capacities for less, this sale is a good opportunity to grab a faster one at a cheaper price.

