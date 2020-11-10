Amazon cuts up to 30 percent off hard drives, SSDs and removable storage

Storage devices like external SSDs and microSD cards may seem like boring gifts, but for the tech-obsessed in your life, they’re some of the most useful gadgets you can give them. We saw a number of good deals on storage solutions during Amazon Prime Day last month, and if you missed them then (or just aren’t a Prime member), now’s your chance to grab a couple of the same deals. Today, Amazon’s running a daily deal on a bunch of storage devices from PNY, Lexar, Seagate and others, and one of the best deals is a Prime Day rehash: Crucial’s 1TB MX500 NAND SATA SSD is back down to $92, which is $23 off its normal price and an all-time low.
