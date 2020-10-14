All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.
In the past, Amazon Prime Day has brought a number of good storage deals and this year is much the same. If you’re a Prime member in need more digital space (that’s not in the cloud) for your documents, photos, video games and other information, you’ll probably be able to find a decent deal in this shopping event. But instead of sifting through all of them on your own, we’ve gathered the storage deals we believe to be the best of the best in the list below.
Samsung EVO Select microSDXC card (256GB) - $27.99
This handy Samsung EVO microSDXC card (256GB) is down to $28 for Prime Day, which is the lowest we’ve seen it. While you can find microSD cards for less, Samsung’s EVO is a reliable brand and we like you also get a full-sized adapter with this one.
This deal saves you $20 on an officially licensed Nintendo Switch microSDXC card from SanDisk along with a one-year membership to Nintendo Switch Online. If you’re in need of a new microSD card for your Switch, this deal is for you.
If you want a thumb drive that also works with iPhone, the 256GB model of SanDisk’s iXpand Flash Drive Go is on sale for $56. While not the lowest it’s ever been, it’s a good sale on a versatile (and compact) accessory. It fits both USB-A and Lightning devices so you can use it to offload documents, photos and more from your laptop as well as your iPhone.
Crucial’s MX500 NAND SATA drive (1TB) is down to $92 for Prime Day, which is a new all-time low. This is a rare deal because this SSD in particular doesn’t fall below $100 often. It’s a standard 2.5-inch SSD that will serve both laptops and desktops well, so now’s the time to pick it up if you’re in need of more storage.
WD’s 4TB Gaming Drive is a great value at this Prime Day-price of $93. This works specifically with PlayStation 4, making it a good investment if you plan on keeping that console for a while longer. If you going to invest in the PlayStation 5 (or one of the new Xbox consoles for that matter), you’re better off getting a smaller, faster SSD.
Lexar Professional 2000x SDXC card (128GB) - $95.99
This 128GB Lexar 2000x SDXC card is a good value for $96. That’s about $6 more than its all-time-low price, but it remains a good deal for photographers and videographers looking for a fast and reliable card with a decent amount of space. If you can sacrifice speed, Lexar’s 1667x SDXC card with 256GB of space is on sale for $53 as well.
CalDigit’s Tuff Nano SSD in 512GB is down to $105 when you clip the on-page $25 coupon. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen on this handy portable SSD with good read and write speeds. While the drive itself is IPX7 water-resistant and IPX6 dust-resistant, it also comes with a rubber bumper for extra physical protection.
SanDisk’s updated Extreme PRO SSD in 1TB is on sale for $155 and that’s a new low price for the small, durable SSD. This is a piece of storage that you could use for anything and take with you basically anywhere and know it’ll be safe thanks to its numerous physical and digital protections. It’s also a good option for those getting a PlayStation 5 and need more space for all of the PS4 games that will need a new home.