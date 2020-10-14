Buy EVO Select (256GB) at Amazon - $27.99

SanDisk microSDXC card (128GB) + Switch Online membership (12-months) - $39.99

SanDisk / Nintendo

This deal saves you $20 on an officially licensed Nintendo Switch microSDXC card from SanDisk along with a one-year membership to Nintendo Switch Online. If you’re in need of a new microSD card for your Switch, this deal is for you.

Buy Switch Online microSD card bundle at Amazon - $39.99

SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Go (256GB) - $55.99

SanDisk

If you want a thumb drive that also works with iPhone, the 256GB model of SanDisk’s iXpand Flash Drive Go is on sale for $56. While not the lowest it’s ever been, it’s a good sale on a versatile (and compact) accessory. It fits both USB-A and Lightning devices so you can use it to offload documents, photos and more from your laptop as well as your iPhone.

Buy iXpand Go (256GB) at Amazon - $55.99

Crucial MX500 NAND SATA SSD (1TB) - $91.99

Crucial / Amazon

Crucial’s MX500 NAND SATA drive (1TB) is down to $92 for Prime Day, which is a new all-time low. This is a rare deal because this SSD in particular doesn’t fall below $100 often. It’s a standard 2.5-inch SSD that will serve both laptops and desktops well, so now’s the time to pick it up if you’re in need of more storage.

Buy MX500 SATA (1TB) at Amazon - $91.99

WD Gaming Drive (PS4, 4TB) - $92.90

WD

WD’s 4TB Gaming Drive is a great value at this Prime Day-price of $93. This works specifically with PlayStation 4, making it a good investment if you plan on keeping that console for a while longer. If you going to invest in the PlayStation 5 (or one of the new Xbox consoles for that matter), you’re better off getting a smaller, faster SSD.

Buy Gaming Drive (4TB) at Amazon - $92.90

Lexar Professional 2000x SDXC card (128GB) - $95.99

Lexar

This 128GB Lexar 2000x SDXC card is a good value for $96. That’s about $6 more than its all-time-low price, but it remains a good deal for photographers and videographers looking for a fast and reliable card with a decent amount of space. If you can sacrifice speed, Lexar’s 1667x SDXC card with 256GB of space is on sale for $53 as well.

Buy Professional 200x (128GB) - $95.99 Buy Professional 1667x (256GB) at Amazon - $52.99

CalDigit Tuff Nano SSD (512GB) - $104.95

CalDigit

CalDigit’s Tuff Nano SSD in 512GB is down to $105 when you clip the on-page $25 coupon. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen on this handy portable SSD with good read and write speeds. While the drive itself is IPX7 water-resistant and IPX6 dust-resistant, it also comes with a rubber bumper for extra physical protection.

Buy Tuff Nano (512GB) at Amazon - $104.95

SanDisk Extreme PRO SSD (1TB) - $154.99

SanDisk / Weinberg-Clark Photography

SanDisk’s updated Extreme PRO SSD in 1TB is on sale for $155 and that’s a new low price for the small, durable SSD. This is a piece of storage that you could use for anything and take with you basically anywhere and know it’ll be safe thanks to its numerous physical and digital protections. It’s also a good option for those getting a PlayStation 5 and need more space for all of the PS4 games that will need a new home.

Buy Extreme Pro SSD (1TB) at Amazon - $154.99

