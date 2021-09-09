One-day Anker sale knocks up to 40 percent off charging accessories

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You can get a bunch of Anker charging products for up to 40 percent off on Amazon for today only. The e-commerce website has added several Anker-branded devices to its deal of the day offerings, including a wireless power bank, a charging station, wall chargers, a car adapter and a power cord. If you're looking for a portable wireless charger, Anker's PowerCore 10,000mAh is now available for $25.19, down almost $11 from its usual price of $36. It's compatible with Qi-certified devices — simply place them on the center of the pad to get a 5W wireless charge. You can also use the powerbank for wired charging through its USB ports if you need more power in a short span of time.

If you don't need wireless charging, you can also get Anker's PowerCore Slim 10000mAh Portable Charger in green for $20. It has a USB-C port capable of 18W in output and a USB-A port, giving it the capability to charge two devices simultaneously. The sale also includes a GaN wall charger with a 30W output that can be used with all USB-C devices, including the now-defunct 12-inch MacBook. It's powered by GaN, which it means it uses gallium nitride instead of silicon. Anker says that made it possible to make the device so small, since GaN enabled it to create a higher efficiency charger that generates less heat. The product is now on sale for $21, down from its usual price of $30.

The other products in the list include a 36W USB Type C car adapter that you can use for in-vehicle charging. It comes with Anker's PowerIQ 3.0 technology to make it capable of speedy charging and will set you back $24, or $14 less its usual price. There's also a 3-in-1 Multi-Device Wireless Charging Station, which you can use to charge a phone wirelessly while also charging two other devices via its USB ports. It will set you back $30, down from $43. You can grab a couple of cables and an extension cord from the sale, as well — just take note that the promo ends in 18 hours or so, as of this writing.

