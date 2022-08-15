Amazon sale discounts Kindle e-readers by up to 21 percent

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you've had your eye on one of Amazon's premium e-readers but haven't yet pulled the trigger, today might be the day to do so. As part of a wide-ranging sale across various own-brand Amazon devices, the Kindle Oasis, Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition and standard Kindle Paperwhite are all enjoying deep discounts.

The Kindle Oasis is currently down to $200, which is $50 off its usual list price. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, which is probably the best e-reader on the market right now, has fallen to $150 (down from $190), while the standard Kindle Paperwhite is $110 (usually $140).

The Kindle Oasis isn't discounted as often as its counterparts, making this a good time to consider the premium e-reader. With its bigger 300 ppi display, physical page turn buttons, 25 front LEDs, auto-rotating pages, the Oasis offers features that you won't find on other Kindle devices.

As for the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, it's the first and only Kindle with support for wireless charging and is 10 percent brighter than previous Paperwhite models. An in-built sensor can automatically adjust the screen brightness depending on the ambient light around you, making night-time reading more comfortable on your eyes. Like the Kindle Oasis, it also has an IPX8 water resistant rating that makes it perfect for reading in the bath or by the pool.

Amazon updated the Kindle Paperwhite last September, adding a larger 6.8-inch 300ppi glare-free display. It's also faster, allowing for quicker page turns, and comes with 8GB of storage, USB-C fast charging and an IPX8 water-resistant rating.

While Prime Day saw many Amazon devices — including Kindles — fall back to all-time lows, today's sale comes within touching distance of those prices.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.