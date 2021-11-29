Amazon cuts up to 30 percent off Star Wars Instant Pots in Cyber Monday deal

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Just in time for Cyber Monday, you can pick up Williams Sonoma's Star Wars-branded Instant Pots at some of the steepest discounts we've seen. The 3-quart BB-8 themed version is matching its all-time low price of $60, a 25 percent discount off the regular $80 price. Other Star Wars-branded models are also on sale alongside regular Instant Pots, still discounted from Black Friday.

The other Star Wars-themed Instant Pots available are the 6-quart Baby Yoda (Grogu) model for $70, 6-quart Darth Vader version for $70, 6-quart R2D2 model for $70 and the 6-quart Stormtrooper pot, also at $70. All of those models are discounted $30, or 30 percent off the regular price.

As before, you'll also find discounts on non-themed Instant Pots. The Instant Pot Crisp 9-in-1 (with air fryer lid) 6-quart model is available for $100 for a savings of $50 or 33 percent, to start with. You'll also find the Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 8-quart model for $120 (a savings of 40 percent), the Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 6-quart model at $80 or $50 off and the Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 with Air Fryer Combo at $170, for a savings of 32 percent.

Instant Pots are some of the most popular cooking gadgets out there, as they can replace a rice cooker, yogurt maker, slow-cooker and pressure cooker. The latter function lets you cook at an accelerated rate for foods like pulled pork and chicken curry. At the same time, it's fully automated so you just need to add the ingredients, push a few buttons and walk away.

The Star Wars themed models are identical to the classic Instant Pot models, but add fun branding across Star Wars franchises. Suffice to say, they could make great gifts (including for yourself), but it's best to act quick, as Cyber Monday sales expire today.

