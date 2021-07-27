Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds fall to a Prime Day low at Best Buy

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon's latest Echo Buds have dropped to below $100 for the first time since Prime Day. Best Buy is offering the active noise-canceling earbuds for $80, down from their normal price of $120. The Alexa-powered buds were already affordable, but the latest deal should help sway the neutrals. Especially considering that they were only released in April.

Buy Amazon Echo Buds at Best Buy - $80

Amazon improved its Echo Buds in all the right places with the second-gen model. With the right tweaks in the Alexa app, you can boost the audio, and take full advantage of the big bass, courtesy of that new 5.7mm high-performance driver. Amazon's digital assistant can also complete a range of tasks, from firing up music and podcasts to setting reminders and even fetching transit info for some US cities.

The overhaul also extends to the design. Both the earbuds and the charging case are 20 percent and 40 percent smaller, respectively. At this price, however, you can expect some cutbacks. One of the few areas that remains the same is the battery life, which offers five hours overall and two hours from just a 15-minute charge. The only other shortcoming is that the buds don't always block out noisy backgrounds on calls. But, with a little in-app customization, you can crank up your voice to help overcome that.

