A year after it started testing the feature, Amazon is finally bringing workout tracking to Echo Buds. The company told CNBC it’s rolling out the function over the next couple of days.

According to Amazon, Echo Buds can monitor the duration of a workout, estimate the number of calories you burn, act as a step counter and measure how fast or far you walk or run. You can start, pause and end workouts using Alexa commands, and ask for details about your pace.