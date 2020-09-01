Amazon's Echo Buds are back to their lowest price

The Echo Buds were priced and positioned to take on Apple’s AirPods and Google tech. They do offer hands-free, always-on Alexa, Bose’s active noise reduction and a good deal of customization for an affordable price. But there are a few considerable drawbacks. The sound quality is mediocre, and the touch controls are limited. The battery is supposed to last for five hours, which is far less than most competitors offer. All things considered, we gave the Echo Buds a score of 73.

The Echo Buds don’t look wildly different from other wireless earbuds. They fit nicely into your ear, and there isn’t any obnoxious branding. They come with a sleek charging case and three sets of color-coded ear tips so you can select and keep track of the ones that fit best. They’re IPX4 rated too, so they should withstand “light splashes” and trips to the gym.

Amazon’s Echo Buds don’t go on sale too often, so if you were thinking of purchasing these or you don’t want to shell out the extra cash for AirPods or Galaxy Buds+, this is a good time to buy.

