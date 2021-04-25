Amazon drops the price of its latest Echo Dot to $30

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It's a good time to buy a no-frills smart speaker. Amazon is running a sale that drops the price of the fourth-generation Echo Dot smart speaker to $30 (down from $50) for the basic model and $40 (down from $60) for its clock-equipped upgrade. This is very nearly a record low price for both, and makes them easy picks if you're looking for an entry-level device. Be sure to act quickly if you're interested, though — this is a limited-time deal.

The Echo Dot doesn't do a lot, but it does its job well. It pumps out surprisingly good sound (though not spectacular) for the money, offers 3.5mm audio output and is even eye-catching. The clock variant is particularly useful as a bedside companion. It'll let you know if you're running late, of course, but it can also show the weather and timers. Combine those with the depth of the Alexa smart home ecosystem and you might not need anything more.

The Dot has its limits. While it sounds better than you might expect, it won't make you regret buying a standard Echo or Nest Audio. You'd also need a smart display like the Echo Show 5 to get more meaningful visuals like forecasts. If there's any serious gripe, it's that the basic model only saves you $10. The starter Echo Dot makes sense if you just need a way to voice-control your home, but you're likely better off with the clock edition in the bedroom or kitchen.

