Amazon adds new colors and software features to Echo Frames

When Amazon’s Echo Frames smart glasses first became widely available, we found they were capable if somewhat boring. There simply weren’t many styles, colors and sizes to choose from at launch. Thankfully, Amazon is working to address that issue. The company is introducing two new colors called “Quartz Grey” and “Pacific Blue.” Amazon will offer both with a variety of lens options, including ones that filter out blue light. Additionally, you can now order the existing Modern Tortoise Echo Frames with either sunglasses or blue light lenses.

If you already own a pair of Echo Frames, you can look forward to new software features coming to your smart glasses. The first of those, Top Contact, allows you to add a phone number you can quickly call by long-pressing on the touchpad of your Echo Frames. No need to reach for your phone or activate Alexa. Speaking of the digital assistant, Amazon is adding a settings option that will allow you to change the wake word you use to activate the software from “Alexa” to “Echo.”

Another handy new feature will put the smart glasses into a low power mode if you place them upside down. Amazon has also enhanced the auto volume feature. It will now take into account ambient sounds throughout a listening session, instead of only at the start. Lastly, and this is a big one, “in the coming months” Echo Frames will support sending SMS messages through iOS.

Amazon will release all of the new frame and lens options, in addition to updated features, on November 10th. The Frames start at $250.