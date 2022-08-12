Amazon brings Echo Show 15's photo frame feature to all models

Amazon's Echo Show 15 comes with a digital photo frame picture that enables it to display only photos or artwork, uninterrupted by random Alexa skill suggestions, recipes or your schedule. Only the 15.6-inch had that feature, though — until now. According to The Verge, the e-commerce giant has recently added its dedicated photo frame feature to all Echo Show Models in the US, the UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Australia.

The Verge says you can activate the slideshow by saying the voice command: "Alexa, start Photo Frame." Your smart display will then start a slideshow using the contents of your Amazon Photos and your Facebook account. It can also display a random selection of stock images if you've yet to upload your personal photos or have yet to link your accounts with the device. Don't worry: You can choose which album the feature uses for the slideshow under device settings if there are certain images you'd rather not show everyone else in your home.

The photo frame mode hides all the other elements you usually see on an Echo Show display, including the weather. All you'll see are the images themselves and a small note on when they were taken and which album they're from. The said, the slideshow only lasts uninterrupted for three hours, after which you'll have to activate it again to turn your device into a digital photo frame.