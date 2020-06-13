Get two 10-inch Echo Show displays for the price of one

The display quality of the second-gen model is merely average, but that big screen still makes it ideal for catching up on shows or checking information from afar. And more importantly, this Echo Show has surprisingly good sound quality — in some ways, this is a quality Echo speaker that just happens to have a display. You’ll have to be deep in Alexa’s ecosystem to make the most of its features, but there’s a lot to like.

The catches are mostly intrinsic to the design. A 10-inch display isn’t small. You might be better off with a device like the Echo Show 5 if you’re just hoping for a connected alarm clock. It’s not for people who expect to rely heavily on Google services and Nest devices. And if you’re anxious about a device with a camera, this won’t be for you. If these aren’t deal-breakers, though, this larger Echo Show is up to the job.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.